Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Lear worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 171.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 93,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

