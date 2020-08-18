Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Quidel worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Quidel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quidel by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Quidel by 253.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Quidel stock opened at $247.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and have sold 111,390 shares valued at $22,332,331. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.