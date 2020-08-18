Swiss National Bank Buys 12,900 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of HubSpot worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $283.72 on Tuesday. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

