Swiss National Bank Has $24.56 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Credicorp worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Credicorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

