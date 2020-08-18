Swiss National Bank Invests $23.77 Million in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 585,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,771,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 745.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $262,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,187.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,195,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,586,642 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Raymond James raised their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

