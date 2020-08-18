Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Davita worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. Analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

