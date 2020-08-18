Syscoin Price Reaches $0.11 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $63.67 million and $7.14 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00542089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 593,201,869 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

