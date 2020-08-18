TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the July 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 10.2% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 9.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAIWAN FD INC/SH alerts:

Shares of TWN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN FD INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN FD INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.