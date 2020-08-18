Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.78).

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx stock opened at €31.04 ($36.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Talanx has a 52 week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.63 and a 200-day moving average of €34.50.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.