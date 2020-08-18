Tap (XTP) Price Reaches $0.0533 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $65.71 million and $296,655.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.11 or 0.05652916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

