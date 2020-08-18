Targa Resources (TRGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 2,799,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

