Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Teck Resources worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Teck Resources by 38.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.