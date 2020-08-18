Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of Teck Resources worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Teck Resources by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 3,275,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,290. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

