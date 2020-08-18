Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €2.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been given a €2.00 ($2.35) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TC1. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

TC1 opened at €3.72 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.87 million and a P/E ratio of -14.80. Tele Columbus has a 12 month low of €1.55 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of €3.95 ($4.64).

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

