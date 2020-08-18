Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

