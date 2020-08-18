Terra (LUNA) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $204.92 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00004417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.01828326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00191006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00135623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,111,056 coins and its circulating supply is 385,460,040 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.