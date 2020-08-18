Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

