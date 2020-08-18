Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.75.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,835.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.09 billion, a PE ratio of 956.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,845.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Shares of Tesla are scheduled to split on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.80, for a total transaction of $3,905,822.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,527 shares of company stock valued at $66,168,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 269.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $309,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.