Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 137.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $61,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.66. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
