Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,185 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Insperity worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth $47,591,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 693,040 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 391,162 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 3,212.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 268,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 443,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,973 shares of company stock worth $6,020,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

