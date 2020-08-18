Tezos Price Hits $3.81 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $256.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00031821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 740,333,783 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

