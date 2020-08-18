The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $175,624 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. 1,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

