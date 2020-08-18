The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,477 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.49% of The Hackett Group worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 485,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 154,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

