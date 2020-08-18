The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNLVF. Societe Generale upgraded The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLVF opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $64.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.91.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

