The Western Union (WU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The Western Union (NYSE: WU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2020 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – The Western Union had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – The Western Union had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/14/2020 – The Western Union is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

NYSE WU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,887. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Get The Western Union Company alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.