Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Lamar Advertising worth $104,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. 425,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

