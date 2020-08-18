Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 933,165 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $112,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 421,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,598,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

