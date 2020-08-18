Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Atlassian worth $47,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

