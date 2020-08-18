Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $109.29 Million Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729,328 shares during the period. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW accounts for about 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.92% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $109,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,053,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 299,735 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 90,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,657. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

