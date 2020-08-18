Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $28.34 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Paypal by 38,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.88. The stock had a trading volume of 274,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.