Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,986,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 886,000 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Regions Financial worth $111,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,714,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,804 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 345,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,311. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

