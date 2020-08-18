Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 127,728 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $46,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.07. 79,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,348. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.