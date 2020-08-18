Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,745,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bilibili as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bilibili by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,931,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,772,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,194,000 after buying an additional 381,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after buying an additional 1,423,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,354,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Shares of BILI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 274,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,033. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. Bilibili Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

