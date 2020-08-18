Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,207 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cooper Companies worth $31,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Shares of COO traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

