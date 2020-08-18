Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,938 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $40,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 102,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 165,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,587. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

