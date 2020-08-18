Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 172,545 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172,545 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $94,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,260. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.