Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 216,471 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,471 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $34,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

NYSE:FMX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 27,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,099. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.