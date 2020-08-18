Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 228,896 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,896 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,580. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 34.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.