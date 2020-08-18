Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,799 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ryanair worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,340. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

