Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 68,875 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,875 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of CF Industries worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

NYSE CF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 2,001,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

