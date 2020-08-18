Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,730 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Yandex worth $69,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yandex by 25.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 2,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,882,000 after buying an additional 1,793,768 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yandex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,767,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,607,000 after buying an additional 1,479,623 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,024,000 after buying an additional 1,418,106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 291,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

