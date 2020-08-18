Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of L3Harris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $6,379,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $180.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,760. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

