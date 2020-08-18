Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 148.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.