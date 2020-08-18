Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Short Interest Down 24.4% in June

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSPK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,680. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

