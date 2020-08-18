Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, approximately 106,754 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 538,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

TWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$252.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

