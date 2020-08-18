Time New Bank (TNB) Tops One Day Volume of $956,326.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $956,326.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.98 or 0.05483092 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00047411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,436,586,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.