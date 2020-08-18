TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Entegris worth $84,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. CL King increased their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Entegris stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,724. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

