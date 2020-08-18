Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $49.56 Million Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 261.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares during the period. Moelis & Co accounts for about 3.2% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 2.49% of Moelis & Co worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 61.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $114,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock worth $3,193,812 over the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 486,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

