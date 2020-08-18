Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $69.35 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises about 4.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 1.84% of Hexcel worth $69,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 118.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. 627,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

