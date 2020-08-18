Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 244,064 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,064 shares during the period. American Express comprises 4.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $61,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. 3,337,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

